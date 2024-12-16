Williams scores in Saracens win as Macalou sent off

[Source: BBC]

Liam Williams marked his second Saracens debut with a try in a bad-tempered Champions Cup tie against a Stade Francais side who had Sekou Macalou sent off.

Saracens won 28-17.

The French flanker was shown a red card just over midway through the first half by referee Hollie Davidson for swinging an arm into Ivan van Zyl’s face – having tripped the scrum-half as he emerged with the ball following a scrum.

That proved the turning point in a Pool Three match that the hosts had led 10-0 before the red card.

Wales back Williams, who rejoined Saracens in November following a spell in Japan, took on a superb long pass over the top from Elliot Daly to score within a couple of minutes, and the visitors reeled in their hosts from there.

Fergus Burke, who converted the try, kicked two of three penalties in the final 10 minutes of the half as Stade Francais’ discipline disintegrated.

With the hosts briefly down to 13 after Tanginoa Halaifonua was sin-binned for a high tackle on Rotimi Segun, Jamie George forced his way over following a rolling maul from his own line-out to extend the lead, and another Burke penalty put them in command.

It was quite the turnaround after Stade Francais had started so positively – Macalou charging down an early Daly kick and sparking a spell of pressure from which Peniasi Dakuwaqa scored in the corner from Zack Henry’s pass.

When Henry added the conversion and then a penalty – awarded after Marco Riccioni was judged to have collapsed the scrum – Saracens looked in trouble.

The exit of Macalou changed that, although Leo Barre glided through from close in for a try that lifted home spirits.

With the hosts down to 13 again after Hugo N’Diaye was sin-binned, Theo Dan drove over for a third Saracens try – ensuring a second win from their opening two pool matches.

There was a setback for Saracens in the late stages as lock Nick Isiekwe suffered a nasty blow to the head as he was caught accidentally by the hip of Paul Gabrillagues, and was treated on the pitch for several minutes, but was able to get to his feet and walk off.