Dr. Raj urges stronger support for lupus patients

General physician and nephrology Consultant Dr. Abhitesh Raj is calling for increased awareness, specialist care, and community support for people diagnosed with lupus.

Dr. Raj says lupus is a complex, often invisible autoimmune disease that primarily affects young adults and teenagers.

He says the condition not only affects the body but also takes a toll on mental health and social well-being, often leaving patients feeling isolated and misunderstood.

Dr. Raj emphasizes that while medical care is crucial, emotional and peer support can make a significant difference in the lives of those with lupus.

“We need someone who has lived with the disease for many years to speak with the individual. Help them understand the importance of compliance with treatment and the need for regular follow-up. Reassure them and empower them.”

He commended the Lupus Foundation for its ongoing efforts in providing individual support and education.

He also highlighted the Ministry of Health’s efforts, including the establishment of a specialist nephrology clinic at the Fiji National Kidney Centre, where dozens of lupus patients, particularly those with kidney complications, are now receiving care.

Dr. Raj urges the public to take the time to learn about lupus and how it affects people.

