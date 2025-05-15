Jennifer Lopez suffers cut, black eye in AMA rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez. [Photo Credit: AP PHOTO]

Jennifer Lopez suffered a facial injury during rehearsals for the 2025 American Music Awards.

The 55-year-old singer – who will be hosting and performing at the annual ceremony on May 26 – has revealed she got hurt while practising for the event last week.

On Tuesday she shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself holding an ice pack to her right eye, and wrote: “So this happened…”

Article continues after advertisement

On another slide, she revealed the injury happened “during @amas rehearsals”, as she posted a snap of her swollen nose with a cut on the bridge and what appeared to be a black eye.

She added: “Thank you for stitching me up Dr Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new.”

She didn’t offer any further details on how the injury occurred.

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award winning singer – who has twins Emme and Max, both 16, with her former husband Marc Anthony – recently insisted being a parent is “wild”.

She made the admission while opening up about the emotional strength required for motherhood in a rare personal message posted to her Instagram Stories to mark Mother’s Day in the US on Sunday.

J-Lo – who is also known for acting in movies including Unstoppable and Office Romance – said in the post: “Being a mom is so wild because you really just wake up everyday and do it.

“You do it regardless of how you feel. I’m proud of us.”

She recently opened up on how her kids helped bring her “peace” during a “difficult” time following her divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024 after two years of marriage.

She told Spain’s El Pais newspaper: “I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better.’

“I promised them that and I did it. And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.