Wallabies survive Scotland scare

[Photo Credit: Rugby.com.au]

The Wallabies have survived a tense finish to escape Scotland with a 16-15 win this morning.

Blair Kinghorn had a 79th-minute penalty to win the game for the hosts, pushing it to the left as the visitors started their Spring Tour on a positive note.

Ollie Smith got Scotland off to the perfect start before a pair of Bernard Foley penalties put the Wallabies in front at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

This was short-lived as Kinghorn won the race to a loose ball to put Scotland in front 15-6.

Glen Young’s yellow card brought Dave Rennie’s men back into the contest as James Slipper dived over, with the boot of Foley proving the difference-maker with a 70th-minute penalty.

Whilst the visitors had the early chances, it was Scotland that opened the scoring as Ollie Smith sliced through some weak defence to dive over.

The Scottish continued to build pressure via the breakdown as the Wallabies struggled to build consistent pressure.

Bernard Foley reduced the margin via a penalty goal as both teams traded attacking opportunities.

The Wallabies went close before the ball spurted out whilst great work from Rob Valetini held up lock Glen Young over the line after the hosts turned down multiple penalty shot opportunities.

Foley’s second penalty of the night got Dave Rennie’s men in front at the break as they struggled to make use of their dominant share of territory.

Scotland caught the Wallabies napping after the break as a loose pass from Foley hit the deck, allowing Blair Kinghorn to grubber it through and win the race to the putdown.

Some great maul defence from the visitors kept them in the contest before Kinghorn extended the lead via the boot.

As the hosts built pressure, the Wallabies were given a golden opportunity when Glen Young’s cleanout collected Tate McDermott in the head, earning a yellow card.

This allowed captain James Slipper to strike, finishing off some great interchange between the forwards and backs.

With the game in the balance, the Wallabies earned a penalty with ten to go, with Foley continuing his perfect night to put the visitors in front.

After a strong injection, Taniela Tupou provided Scotland with one last chance to win the game after a breakdown infringement.

Up stepped Kinghorn, who pushed the penalty to the left to stun a packed Murrayfield crowd as the siren sounded.

Needing to close out the game, Nic White’s experience shone through as he delivered a bullet restart to find the touchline on the bounce, getting the Wallabies home.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]