Uluibau credits faith and team spirit

For Nadi Under-20 hooker Joseva Uluibau, yesterday’s Skipper Cup Under-20 final win over Naitasiri was more than just a rugby triumph, it was a testament to faith, resilience, and teamwork.

Reflecting on the intense 29–28 comeback victory, Uluibau said the team travelled from Nadi determined to give their all and not return home empty-handed.

“We told ourselves anything is possible because when we play together, we give everything. Our president told us we can’t go back empty-handed, and that’s what the boys gave today, their all, with their hearts out.”

Trailing 21–8 at halftime, Nadi regrouped after a stern message from their coaches, which Uluibau says reignited their fight.

“Our coach was angry at halftime, but he told us we had come a long way from Nadi and couldn’t just give this game away. That message fired us up, and the boys came out stronger in the second half.”

Uluibau, who also featured for the Fiji Warriors last month, said the win was driven by motivation from the senior team, their families, and the Nadi rugby community.

The young hooker dedicated his performance to God, saying his faith continues to guide his rugby journey.

