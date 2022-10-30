Touch Fiji bids for 2026 Youth World Cup

TFF President Tevita Mau.

The Touch Fiji Federation is interested in hosting the 2026 Youth World Cup.

Fiji is one of the two nations bidding to host the event according to TFF President Tevita Mau.

Plans are in place and Mau says they’re working closely with relevant stakeholders including the Fiji Sports Commission.

“From the last meeting that we had with the Federation of International Touch we raised our hand to state our interest and so the two bidding nations are South Africa and Fiji, and already there’re some talks on the ground with the commission in terms of putting together our proposal.”

Mau adds local sporting bodies have been challenged by the Sports Commission to try and host international meets as the flow-on effect is huge.

“You the spinoffs that come out of it in terms of exposure of talents, players, administrators and officials, and also the fact that the economic benefits that come out when we have overseas visitors that’ll be coming to our shores to come and be part of those events and also enjoy the ideal setting that we have here in our country.”

Meanwhile, Touch Fiji will host overseas teams next Friday and Saturday for the Fijian Cup at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.