Top of the table clash

[Source: Planet Rugby]

The Blues are up for one of its toughest clashes, facing Brumbies in a top of the table showdown today.

A win will assure the Blues of the top spot in the competition but Coach Leon McDonald has other things on his mind.

He says they do not want to get ahead of themselves and will take each game as it comes.

McDonald says they are looking forward to the confrontation, hoping to match the Brumbies in strength across the park.

He says one of the key factors in this game will be discipline.

Former Fiji under 20 prop Alex Hodgman and Hoskins Sotutu will be in action for the Auckland based side.

The two teams meet at 9.45 tonight.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team, are expected to arrive this afternoon for their last clash of the season against the Chiefs on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.