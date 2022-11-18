Seven changes for Flying Fijians

Flying Fijians flanker Levani Botia, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia and Vilimoni Botitu have failed to make the match-day squad against the French Barbarians this weekend due to injuries.

Head Coach Vern Cotter has made seven changes with Apisalome Ratuniyarawa comes into partner Temo Mayanavanua at locks.

Cotter has moved Isoa Nasilasila from the second row to blindside flanker and Kitione Kamikamica starts in the number seven jumper while Viliame Mata remains at number eight.

Article continues after advertisement

Simione Kuruvoli gets his first start ahead of Frank Lomani with Ben Volavola at flyhalf.

The midfield combination of Kalaveti Ravouvou and Waisea Nayacalevu has been retained with the back three of Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Setareki Tuicuvu.

Coach Cotter says they’re making sure to get the content right this time around and address certain key areas, especially the factors leading to cards.

The national coach hopes to see improvement in the game with better results.

The Flying Fijians take on French Barbarians at 2 am on Sunday.

Flying Fijians squad V French Barbarians:

Eroni Mawi

Sam Matavesi

Manasa Saulo

Apisalome Ratuniyarawa

Temo Mayanavanua

Isoa Nasilasila

Kitione Kamikamica

Viliame Mata

Simione Kuruvoli

Ben Volavola

Vinaya Habosi

Kalaveti Ravouvou

Waisea Nayacalevu

Jiuta Wainiqolo

Setareki Tuicuvu

Reserves

Tevtia Ikanivere

Livai Natave

Luke Tagi

Mesulame Dolokoto

John Dyer

Peni Matawalu

Adrea Cocagi

Sireli Maqala