Seven changes for Flying Fijians

Flying Fijians flanker Levani Botia, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia and Vilimoni Botitu have failed to make the match-day squad against the French Barbarians this weekend due to injuries.
Head Coach Vern Cotter has made seven changes with Apisalome Ratuniyarawa comes into partner Temo Mayanavanua at locks.
Cotter has moved Isoa Nasilasila from the second row to blindside flanker and Kitione Kamikamica starts in the number seven jumper while Viliame Mata remains at number eight.
Simione Kuruvoli gets his first start ahead of Frank Lomani with Ben Volavola at flyhalf.
The midfield combination of Kalaveti Ravouvou and Waisea Nayacalevu has been retained with the back three of Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Setareki Tuicuvu.
Coach Cotter says they’re making sure to get the content right this time around and address certain key areas, especially the factors leading to cards.
The national coach hopes to see improvement in the game with better results.
The Flying Fijians take on French Barbarians at 2 am on Sunday.
Flying Fijians squad V French Barbarians:
Eroni Mawi
Sam Matavesi
Manasa Saulo
Apisalome Ratuniyarawa
Temo Mayanavanua
Isoa Nasilasila
Kitione Kamikamica
Viliame Mata
Simione Kuruvoli
Ben Volavola
Vinaya Habosi
Kalaveti Ravouvou
Waisea Nayacalevu
Jiuta Wainiqolo
Setareki Tuicuvu
Reserves
Tevtia Ikanivere
Livai Natave
Luke Tagi
Mesulame Dolokoto
John Dyer
Peni Matawalu
Adrea Cocagi
Sireli Maqala