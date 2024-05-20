Guardiola's 'winning machine' have 'put ourselves in history books'

[Source: BBC]

Midfielder Phil Foden said “We’ve put ourselves in the history books” after Manchester City won a record fourth successive Premier League title.

Foden scored twice as Pep Guardiola’s side beat West Ham 3-1 on the final day to extend their unbeaten home run to 44 games in all competitions.

It means they end the campaign two points above Arsenal, with the Gunners beating Everton 2-1 on the final day.

“It’s so hard to put into words what we’ve done,” Foden said after the game.

“We’ve put ourselves in the history books. No team has ever done it. You see what it means to the fans and what it means to us. Working all year for this moment, it’s such a special feeling to share it with the fans.

“Now we can say we are the first team to do it. I’m lost for words.”

Foden got City up and running, beating goalkeeper Alphonse Areola after two minutes.

He added another before the break, and Rodri scored City’s third to wrap up Foden’s sixth Premier League title with his boyhood club.

“I’ll never get bored of it,” he said. “I want this feeling every time. When you win something there is no better feeling and I just want to keep winning as much as I can.”

‘Now is our period’

Guardiola, whose contract at City is set to expire in 2025, again reiterated his commitment to the club for next season.

City were pushed all the way by Mikel Arteta’s side as the Premier League title race went down to the final day for the 10th time.

Of Guardiola’s six league triumphs with City, this was the third time they won it on the final day after pipping Liverpool to the title in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola praised Arsenal for running his side close and pushing them to their limits.

“We get the message so I know they will be there for many years,” he said. “Young manager, big talent. They send us a message that we have to be careful for the next years.

“But today is a day to celebrate. If people told me in the next seven years we are going to win six Premier Leagues I will say you are insane, it’s not going to happen.