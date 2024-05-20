Singh ready for anyone

Fiji heavyweight boxer James Singh

Fiji heavyweight boxer James Singh says he is always ready to take on any fighter in his division at any time.

Singh claimed a fourth-round TKO victory over Jonasa Kavika in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion in Nadi over the weekend and said he got the call to fight at the last minute.

The soft-spoken fighter says he keeps himself in tip-top shape for any bouts

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve been training and I was fit so the good part is I don’t drink or smoke so I stay fit they called at 10 o’clock when I was having tea and asked if I can fight Jonasa. I took the fight, I was going to do some sparring anyway so I took this as a sparring session.”

Singh says he will now prepare for his next bout a rematch against Semi Dauloloma for the Leweni Waqa title.

He adds plans are also underway to fight an international boxer in Fiji at the end of the year.