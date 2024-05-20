Drua chase first away-win this season

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will try and secure their first away win against the Highlanders in Dunedin this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says it would be an iconic moment if they get the victory on their last road-trip of the regular season, having lost all their previous away games this year.

Byrne says the players will take much confidence from the 28-19 win against the Queensland Reds over the weekend, as they head into the final two rounds of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

“We scrummed well, we carried well. Our defence at times was good as we have done during the year so we just need to have that mindset at the start of the game to come out and go after the game like we did and we will be fine.”

The Fijian Drua will travel to Dunedin on Friday for their clash against the Highlanders at 2:05pm on Sunday.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.