Sinu Carnival set to make a difference

The Sinu Festival was officially launched by the Deputy Prime Minster and Minster for Finance Professor Biman Prasad and is set to take place from August 24th to 31st.

The Deputy Prime Minister says the upcoming festival in Nasinu will be an excellent platform for businesses to engage with the local community.

“Would be an excellent platform for our business community to participate further and influence, and perhaps, you know, collaborate a little bit more with the Nasinu Town Council and with the stakeholders in this area to make sure that we get things moving and going.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Nasinu Town Special Administrators chair says that they hope to use the platform of the Sinu Carnival to give back to the elderly community.

“We hope that the Chamber of Commerce will support the Nasinu Festival in attaining the dream of getting this village, the senior citizenship retirement village, up and running in the next few years. So, that’s basically what this function was today. To set in place the ball, to get the ball rolling towards attaining the dream of Nasinu Town Council and its residents.”

The chair of the Nasinu Town Council special administrators chair says that festivals like this are a cherished tradition that unites our community, celebrating our rich culture and showcasing the diverse talents of our people.

Magus says that even though the festival was held in the past, there wasn’t much substantive development done through the carnival platform, and he hopes that this year they will be able to assist their township.