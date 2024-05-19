Fiji U-19 cricketers falls to Indonesia

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Under-19 Women’s cricket side went down fighting in its second outing at the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup qualifier in Bali, Indonesia.

The national side lost to the hosts by seven wickets.

Fiji registered a respectable score of 83 runs in the first innings, marking their second consecutive game to score over 80, following their win against Samoa.

Article continues after advertisement

Miliana Wati top-scored with 22 runs off 32 balls while Neimara Hazelman added 10 runs off 24 balls.

Bowlers Maurea Isimeli and Manu Mauitoga collected a wicket each with another falling through a run-out.