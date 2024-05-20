Momentum in Rewa’s favour: Krishna

[ Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna believes the momentum is in favour of the Rewa side ahead of their first OFC Men’s Champions League semi-final appearance this week.

Krishna says he has been keeping close tabs on the Delta Tiger’s progress at the regional tournament and has been impressed by their performance thus far.

“I can see they are doing really well. The momentum has kicked in at the right time so it’s going to be a tough game but if they work on some of their mistakes, which I think the coach knows, I think they have a chance to go all the way and win the competition.”

Article continues after advertisement

Krishna arrived in the country over the weekend and marches into camp today with the national team in Ba.

The Fiji men’s football side will prepare for the OFC Men’s Nation’s Cup group fixtures next month in Suva, where it will host Papua New Guinea, Tahiti and Samoa in Pool A.

Meanwhile, Rewa has qualified for the semi-finals alongside defending champions Auckland City from Group A in the OFC Men’s Champions League.

AS Pirae booked a spot in the final four from Group B, despite a goalless draw against AS Magenta yesterday.

AS Magenta now needs to avoid defeat in its last group tie against Ifira Black Bird tomorrow to reach the semi-finals.