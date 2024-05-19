Ba retains Women’s IDC title

Ba has retained the 2023 IDC Women’s IDC title after defeating Labasa 4-1 in the final in Suva.

National rep Cema Nasau was the toast of the Ba side, scoring two goals with one of her goals a spectacular bicycle kick that rocketed into the back of the net.

Both teams were locked in a goalless draw at halftime before the floodgates opened in the second spell.

Labasa got the ball rolling with a goal to Narieta Leba from the penalty box.

Nasau then scored her two goals within a span of five minutes to kickstart Ba’s comeback.

Elesi Tabunase extended Ba’s lead with another goal before captain Luisa Tamanitoakula sealed the deal with their fourth goal.

Nasau was awarded the Golden Ball Award for best player in the tournament.

Sofi Diyalowai scooped the Golden Boot Award for top scorer in the tournament, netting 10 goals for Ba.

Ba goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali was awarded the Golden Glove Award.

The Women in Black also received the Fair Play Award for not picking up any card during the tournament.