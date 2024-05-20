Rabuka visits Bainimarama in prison

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he visited his predecessor, Voreqe Bainimarama, at the Korovou prison last Friday.

Rabuka says the visit was to personally inform Bainimarama about the commissioning of the new Republic of Fiji Navy vessel, FRNS PUAMAU.

He says that this was the project of the former Prime Minister, and he had been working on it since he was Commander of the Fiji Navy.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Prime Minister stresses the importance of uplifting each other as the country moves towards a brighter future.

Rabuka later commissioned the project on Saturday.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The vessel is named after the late Able Seaman Timo Puamau, a Nayau, Lau native, who died on board a naval vessel that torpedoed in Solomon Island waters at the peak of World War II in the Pacific.