New Zealand pledges continued support

[ Source : New Zealand High Commission, Suva, Fiji/Facebook ]

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, says Fiji can expect further funding for health infrastructure refurbishment in the near future.

So far, New Zealand has invested over $1.9 million towards infrastructure upgrades in five projects in the Central Division.

The latest project included the $700,000 renovation of the Nausori Health Center, which was completed last week.

The New Zealand High Commissioner states that selected health facilities in the Western Division and the Northern Division have also been identified for future refurbishment work.

“After COVID, we realized we had an opportunity to do something a bit different and to really look at how we were changing the way that we refurbished health facilities so that it took into account all of the lessons that we’ve learned.”

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu acknowledges the support from New Zealand towards enhancing the standard of healthcare facilities.

“This is a significant show of support and commitment from the NZ Government to the health of the people of Fiji, and as I have stated before and reiterated again today, we are very satisfied with the MFAT’s unique and commendable approach to health infrastructure assistance.”

Dr. Lalabalavu also expresses his satisfaction with the effective planning and execution of the project.

“You have targeted existing health facilities to improve, which is not a favored approach by development partners, and two, your direct engagement with a construction company, which enables the engagement to be targeted and effective with direct input from the frontline health staff.”

He says these efforts highlight the strong partnership between New Zealand and Fiji, aiming to improve healthcare infrastructure and ensure better medical services for Fijians.