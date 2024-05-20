Athletics fraternity mourns Waqa's passing

[ Source : Oceania Athletics/ Facebook]

The athletics fraternity in Fiji and the Oceania region has lost one of its icons Filimoni Waqa, who passed away this morning.

Commonly known as Vuli Waqa, he was a beacon in athletics administration.

He was the president of Athletics Fiji, an Oceania Athletics Association Life Member and a World Athletics Plaque of Merit award recipient.

Article continues after advertisement

In a heartfelt message on social media, Oceania Athletics says it bids goodbye to a true son, servant, leader and mentor in Waqa.

Oceania Athletics says it will miss his wise counsel and friendship.

Waqa was 76 at the time of his passing.