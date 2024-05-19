Talks for new stadium for Nasinu

Nasinu town Special Administrators Chair, Felix Magnus

Nasinu town Special Administrators Chair, Felix Magnus says that they are in talks with the Fiji Rugby Union to establish a 25,000-seat stadium in Nasinu.

Magnus says they wish to have a state-of-the-art training facility that will cater to the residents of Nasinu, Naitasiri and Rewa.

“So, this stadium should see the housing of the Fiji Rugby Union, the HPU, and a fully-fledged stadium with mixed commercials. The stadium would have a capacity of around 25,000 seats.”

Article continues after advertisement

Magnus states that the Nasinu Town Council envisions that when the stadium will be built it will generate more business in the Nasinu area.

The chair also says that they will work closely with the government and relevant stakeholders to realise this plan.