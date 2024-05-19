President arrives in Bali for World Water Forum

His Excellency, President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere was greeted at the Ngurah Airport by the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Fiji to Mr. Dupito Darma Simamora. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has expressed gratitude for Fiji’s involvement in the 10th World Water Forum.

The President is in Bali, Indonesia, to represent Fiji.

Ratu Wiliame says maintaining Fiji’s involvement in the forum is commendable.

He also acknowledged Indonesia for the approach she takes to fight climate change.

He then thanked the Indonesian government for the support it has given Fiji.