Schools build-up for basketball nationals

[Source: Basketball Fiji/ Facebook]

The Central Basketball Association’s Youth Challenge attracted teams from Suva and Nadi for a week-long competition ending yesterday.

The competition featured secondary school students looking to get some game time under their belt before the national competition in August.

Tournament coordinator William Peter says the event is a first of its kind to give players more game time on the courts.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have seen a lot of potential, we have a lot of young and exciting talent in basketball coming up, especially from the West, so this is just a way to enhance their talent and making more of these competitions available to our youths so that they are better prepared for the national secondary schools competition and a pathway for them to reach national level.”



Tournament Coordinator, William Peter

17 teams have been hitting the court since Monday in the under 19 and under 15 grades for the boys and girls divisions.

The Central Basketball Association will host another youth challenge in July, with the hopes that the regular game time will bode well for these youngsters for the upcoming nationals.