Saukuru applauds Flying Fijians for valiant performance

[Source: World Rugby]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru congratulated the Fiji Water Flying Fijians for their exceptional performance in their first Rugby World Cup pool match against Wales.

Despite the unfortunate 32-26 loss, the Flying Fijians poured their heart and soul into the game, leaving a lasting impression on everyone.

Saukuru applauds the team for embodying the true spirit of Fiji and exemplifying the values of hard work and determination.

Their extraordinary display of talent, commitment, and unwavering dedication has deeply resonated with the Fijian people.

The Minister acknowledges the tremendous sacrifices made by the players and coaching staff to represent Fiji on the global stage, assuring them of unwavering support and encouragement from the Government.

Saukuru is confident the Flying Fijians will continue to exhibit their tenacity and skill, solidifying their position as a formidable force in the world of rugby.