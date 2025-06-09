Rugby building better men, says Malolo coach

Malolo assistant coach - Joseva Domolailai

For Malolo Rugby Union, rugby is a way of life that shapes young men into disciplined, responsible, and positive role models within their communities.

The Malolo rugby management has been using the sport as a platform to guide youth away from social issues, particularly drug abuse, which remains a growing concern across the country.

Their focus is not only on building strong players but also on developing good characters who can become responsible fathers and leaders in the future.

Assistant coach Joseva Domolailai says the team’s approach goes beyond winning games, as they strive to mold players through the discipline and values rugby teaches.

“Drugs is one of the biggest issues in Fiji right now that’s the reason why the management formed a team to just to occupy the boys from getting involved in drugs so that they can become good father and good role model to the kids. Kids in villages are rugby crazy, so they need good models to guide them.”

The side’s journey to the Skipper Cup final this season has already inspired many in the province, proving that with the right mindset, rugby can change lives both on and off the field.

