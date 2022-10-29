Rotuisolia exploring Fijian culture

Experiencing the Fijian culture was one of the main reasons lanky lock Ratu Rotuisolia chose to play for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Raised in Australia, the Rewa lad wanted to get back to his roots and explore his connections to Fiji while at the same time representing the country in Super Rugby Pacific.

Rotuisolia says playing for the Drua has brought him closer to home.

“Playing in Australia, we don’t really talk about Fiji that much so for me it’s sort of like a good way to come back. Especially the culture with the boys is very different and being here I don’t really just play rugby but also learn how to speak in Fijian so it works both ways, on and off the field.”

Rotuisolia’s favourite game with the Drua so far was against the Highlanders which was held at the now HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.