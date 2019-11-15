Rodu wary of player’s fitness

Rewa Football Head Coach Marika Rodu is wary of player’s fitness once the side regroups for training.

Although the team is faced with a number of issues including financial difficulties, Rodu says fitness is an area that needs to be addressed.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Rodu says players who have neglected training during the three months break might be returning overweight.

He adds this will need to be quickly fixed before hitting the ground for their first Vodafone Premier League match.

“One of the challenges would be some of the players will be coming in after the restriction, will be coming in overweight so that’s one concern for me and I need to quickly work with them and get them back into shape.”

Rodu says player availability is another challenge the Delta Tigers are facing.

Meanwhile, Rewa is the first team to be accredited by Fiji Football Association for attending the Fiji FA COVID-19 response workshop.

After attending the workshop, Rewa players and officials attained the knowledge on precautionary measures in respect with the requirement of Safe Sport Fiji.

The Rewa under 19 youth and senior players were part of the first workshop today at Fiji FA Headquarters in Vatuwaqa.