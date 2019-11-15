Rewa back in Skipper Cup competition

Rewa will make a return to the Skipper Cup competition next year after defeating Nanukuloa 22-13 at Garvey Park in Tavua today.
Rewa dominated the first half with the 12-6 lead.
Nanukuloa fought back in the second-half but it was not enough as Rewa walked away with the victory.
Rewa will now face Northland in the Vodafone Vanua Cup finals next week.
Northland beat Ba 17-0 in the first Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinal.
