Rewa back in Skipper Cup competition

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 17, 2020 5:48 pm

Rewa will make a return to the Skipper Cup competition next year after defeating Nanukuloa 22-13 at Garvey Park in Tavua today.

Rewa dominated the first half with the 12-6 lead.

Nanukuloa fought back in the second-half but it was not enough as Rewa walked away with the victory.

Article continues after advertisement

Rewa will now face Northland in the Vodafone Vanua Cup finals next week.

Northland beat Ba 17-0 in the first Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinal.

