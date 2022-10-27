Reece, Sotutu, Bower to start against Japan

Fijians Sevu Reece, Hoskins Sotutu and George Bower have been named in the All Blacks starting 23 for the Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup Test against Japan in Tokyo.
Coach Ian Foster has named his team with two players to make their first appearance on the run-on side while five are set to return from injury.
The two players who will start for the first-time are Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who is in the midfield and Stephen Perofeta at fullback.
56-Test midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown returns to the squad after missing the start of the international season because of a shoulder injury.
The Test is historic for both nations as the All Blacks will play for the first time at the Japan National Stadium infront of a sell-out crowd of 65,000.
It will be Japan’s largest ever crowd in an international rugby match played outside the 2019 World Cup.
For Web
Match day 23:
1. George Bower
2. Dane Coles
3. Nepo Laualala
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Shannon Frizell
7. Sam Cane
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
13. Braydon Ennor
14. Sevu Reece
15. Stephen Perofeta
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
18. Tyrel Lomax
19. Patrick Tuipulotu
20. Dalton Papali’i
21. Aaron Smith
22. David Havili
23. Anton Lienert-Brown