Reece, Sotutu, Bower to start against Japan

Fijians Sevu Reece, Hoskins Sotutu and George Bower have been named in the All Blacks starting 23 for the Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup Test against Japan in Tokyo.

Coach Ian Foster has named his team with two players to make their first appearance on the run-on side while five are set to return from injury.

The two players who will start for the first-time are Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who is in the midfield and Stephen Perofeta at fullback.

56-Test midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown returns to the squad after missing the start of the international season because of a shoulder injury.

The Test is historic for both nations as the All Blacks will play for the first time at the Japan National Stadium infront of a sell-out crowd of 65,000.

It will be Japan’s largest ever crowd in an international rugby match played outside the 2019 World Cup.

Match day 23:

1. George Bower

2. Dane Coles

3. Nepo Laualala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Shannon Frizell

7. Sam Cane

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

13. Braydon Ennor

14. Sevu Reece

15. Stephen Perofeta

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Tyrel Lomax

19. Patrick Tuipulotu

20. Dalton Papali’i

21. Aaron Smith

22. David Havili

23. Anton Lienert-Brown