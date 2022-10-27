Rugby

Reece, Sotutu, Bower to start against Japan

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

October 27, 2022 4:40 pm

Fijians Sevu Reece, Hoskins Sotutu and George Bower have been named in the All Blacks starting 23 for the Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup Test against Japan in Tokyo.

Coach Ian Foster has named his team with two players to make their first appearance on the run-on side while five are set to return from injury.

The two players who will start for the first-time are Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who is in the midfield and Stephen Perofeta at fullback.

Article continues after advertisement

56-Test midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown returns to the squad after missing the start of the international season because of a shoulder injury.

The Test is historic for both nations as the All Blacks will play for the first time at the Japan National Stadium infront of a sell-out crowd of 65,000.

It will be Japan’s largest ever crowd in an international rugby match played outside the 2019 World Cup.

For Web

Match day 23:
1. George Bower
2. Dane Coles
3. Nepo Laualala
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Shannon Frizell
7. Sam Cane
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
13. Braydon Ennor
14. Sevu Reece
15. Stephen Perofeta
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
18. Tyrel Lomax
19. Patrick Tuipulotu
20. Dalton Papali’i
21. Aaron Smith
22. David Havili
23. Anton Lienert-Brown

Key initiatives to be launched to assist TSLS students

FICAC questions the credibility of a witness

Candidates cautioned about public speeches

Sustainable sea transport must be explored

Diwali Dhoom will promote cultural diversity and inclusion

The water supply in Nadi and Lautoka is safe to drink

National Carrier recognized as five star by APEX

Construction of new Savusavu market to start

1.5 target still off target

Fiji to benefit from China’s initiatives

Tourism Industry reminded to always be prepared

10 players to make first HK 7s outing, Tuwai rested

Reece, Sotutu, Bower to start against Japan

First ever T20I clash for Netherland and India

Marvel's Secret Invasion Accidentally Reveals Emilia Clarke's X-Men Character

Herschel Walker called abortion 'hypocrite' by second woman

Fifteen killed in attack on Shia mausoleum in southern Iran

Henry Cavill Is Excited to Tell an 'Enormously Joyful' Superman Story

Rihanna to debut new music on ‘Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Australian parliament rape trial aborted over juror 'misconduct'

Elon Musk visits HQ as deal deadline looms

Humbling experience for Vocea

PALM Scheme capacity will expand to 35,000

Guarantors of defaulters to be held accountable

Former MP was residing in Vunidawa: Witness

Bau House favorite for QVSOB Druavesi golf tournament

Buca Villagers ask for election date

Tyson Fury to release debut single for mental health charity

From dancing to despair - Conte fumes at Var

200 local chefs to be recruited

Equal number of men’s and women’s teams at Coral Coast 7s

Australia players criticise human rights record of hosts Qatar in video

Facebook owner Meta sales continue to fall

Manchester's Night & Day Cafe at risk over noise complaint

Increase in applications for PM’s International Business Awards

Sunak makes parliament debut as PM, axes more truss policies

ESPN sells majority interest in iconic X Games brand

Iran protests: Police fire on Mahsa Amini mourners - witnesses

Prioritise climate or face catastrophe: UN chief

WISH Fiji helps to improve water quality

Mexican-born filmmaker fears losing hope if DACA thrown out

Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15

South Africa row over Russian superyacht's arrival

Putin watches first Russian nuclear drill since invasion of Ukraine

FRU Board will have final say on Seruvakula

Liverpool secure spot in Champions League

Super-sub sends Spain to the final

Universal Resort shuts due to Beijing coronavirus cases

French TV star scrutinized in book about sex abuse, #MeToo

Fiji women kicks off FIBA campaign with a win

Inter win knocks Barcelona out of Champions League

National challenges before politics: PM

Deauville Legend is current favorite for Melbourne Cup

NFP specifies charges against Prasad

Child rapist sentenced to 15 years in prison

Even nuns watch porn, Pope says, warning of risks

TELS students repayment on track

Developing countries need to work together: Bo

Diwali Dhoom returns

Forestry team to conduct training

Energy bill help for all is too expensive, warns the World Bank

Induction training for new staff

Thai transgender activist buys Miss Universe org for $20M

Russia notifies U.S. it will carry out expected nuclear drills

Planned compulsory U-21 players for district teams

GDP revised to increase

Highlanders retain Fijian trio

Government invested $74.5 million in Ra province

Economic growth figure revised

Same England side for T20 clash against Ireland

Charges laid against NFP Leader

Teen sorry for her actions, denied bail

Convicted CEO case vacated

Six killed by Israeli forces in the deadliest day for Palestinians this year

Ukraine war refugees asked not to return this winter

Dwayne Johnson Defends Black Adam's Audience Score

Prince Charles Park murderer gets life sentence

Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt

Heavy rain to ease from tonight

Iran says it will sue US, alleging ‘direct involvement’ in protests

Adidas cuts ties with rapper Kanye West over anti-Semitism

‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash

South Africa refuses to seize sanctioned Russian superyacht

Australian budget commits to Fiji and the Pacific

Over 30 overseas teams for touch rugby tournament

Over $190m owed to FRCS

Natoga re-commits to Silktails

Prasad taken in by CID

Chemotherapy hair loss is temporary

Malimali joins Chiefs, Naholo in for Hurricanes

Prakash’s son takes the stand

Afghanistan banks on spinners

Scrubs’ producer Eric Weinberg pleads not guilty to assault

Rishi Sunak aims to bring factions together in cabinet reshuffle

Google and Microsoft hit by slowing economy

Watchdog concerned at Vanuatu election counting and activities

An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran

Passport services resume after temporary suspension

Singapore keen to further support Fiji

UK’s Sunak is first PM of color, but equality fight not over

Ukraine war refugees asked not to return this winter

Man City, Chelsea advance to last 16

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

Major bank latest to hike mortgage rates

Post Liger Karan Johar and Vijay Deverakonda to team up again

Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

Seruvakula wants Fijiana top job again

Kumuls survive brave Cook Islands outfit

Beyoncé unintentionally confirms Renaissance tour for Summer 2023 at charity auction

Vocea trades netball dress for basketball jersey

Bati on track, Kativerata stresses on self-improvement

Ford Fiesta car set to be discontinued as model scrapped

FRCS works on debt recovery post-pandemic

Teenager charged for alleged falsification of abduction

14 years jail for rapist

Seasonal work applicants to maintain contact: Kumar

Diwali celebrated with equal gusto by all Fijians

New system to enhance rural development

Stoinis leads Australia to victory against Sri Lanka

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Review: ‘Wendell & Wild’ is a dark and cold animated ride

Beware of bogus agents on PALM Scheme

Rishi Sunak: India glee over new British PM

Nielsen, Amazon Prime spar over who really watches football

Lau seascape consultation continues

Fijiana 15s back home after RWC outing

St Louis: Three dead, seven injured after school shooting

NFA emphasizes fire safety this Diwali

Mother dies, baby survives tragic accident

FRU acknowledges Fijiana’s effort

Solomon Islands on a mission

Arya praise people’s resilience to still celebrate Diwali

Diwali is a time to reflect and reset our lives: Loy Chong

Man cops 14 years jail term for raping sister-in-law

West warns Russia against using dirty bomb pretext in Ukraine

Normal business day for the Chand brothers

UN nuclear watchdog to inspect Ukrainian sites

Women sues L'Oreal, claiming hair products ties to cancer

‘Black Adam,’ with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with $67M

At least three Palestinians killed in Israeli raids on Nablus

Heavy rain and flash flood warning remains in force

Aussies keep the faith for must-win match

Westham defeats Bournemouth

Expensive travel for medical services no longer a problem

Political party leaders extends Diwali greetings

US charges alleged Chinese spies in telecoms probe case

World's largest cruise ship now open for bookings

Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped

Two killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman also killed

Kendall With Caitlyn Supports Boyfriend Devin Booker at NBA Game

The ‘cheesy’ row over pizza toppings tax in India

Kim Kardashian condemns hate speech in midst of Kanye West controversy

Russia reinforcing occupied southern city

Tonga secures quarter-final spot

Depp to tour UK with The Hollywood Vampires next summer

Indians celebrate Rishi Sunak’s rise to UK PM

Police reminds Fijians to remain vigilant this Diwali

Future looks bright for Fijiana

England excited for quarter-final match

Celebrate Diwali in spirit of oneness and multiculturalism

Rain ends South Africa and Zimbabwe match

New government station to benefit villagers

High hopes for the Adi Nadroga/Navosa committee

Hearing for former MP continues

Westpac donates food hampers

Pacific Games spots up for grabs in Melanesian Cup

Brazil politician throws grenades at police in Rio de Janeiro state

Heavy rain warning issued

First leg of senior league play-off in Labasa

FRCS works on new plan

Former MP’s family home is situated at Waidracia

Australia and NZ edge towards Super Rugby resolution

Celebrate the Festival of Lights in a clean and safe way: Nand

Student 'anti-cheating' exam hats go viral

Labasa vendors celebrate Diwali

Xi Jinping's party is just getting started

Beware of misleading ads: Consumer Council

Kyiv denounces Russia's 'dirty bomb' claims

Travis Scott Slams Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Xi Jinping's party is just getting started

Dyer apologizes, Cocagi in, Radradra out

It is a special Diwali: PM

Heavy rain alert in place for Fiji group

Former MP re-examined in court

We have to focus on ourselves: Bati interim coach

Jodie Whittaker's regeneration reveals a new Doctor

Kohli lost for words after win over Pakistan

FTUC trial vacated

Psychologists and counsellors play a critical role in FCS

India celebrates Diwali with a dazzling display of lights

Russian fighter plane crashes in Siberian city of Irkutsk

Cruise ships likely reason for dolphin behaviour changes

Abduction allegation false: COMPOL

Boris Johnson pulls out of U.K. prime minister race

FNU to host Virtual Open Days

M3GAN,’ the next generation of creepy doll movies, is not playing around

Hurricane Roslyn batters Mexico's Pacific coast