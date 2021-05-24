Promotion-relegation scrapped as NPC schedule for rest of season confirmed

The NPC schedule for the rest of the season has been announced with New Zealand Rugby confirming semifinals and finals will be held with the remaining 11 teams outside of the Auckland region.

However, there will be no promotion and relegation between the Premiership and Championship this year.

The 11 teams outside of the Auckland region will play the remaining four weeks of round-robin matches, with Premiership and Championship semifinals and finals scheduled for the second and third weekend of November.

The first two weeks of the NPC were played in full before Covid-19 alert level restrictions saw the competition put on hold.