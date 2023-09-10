One job at a time for Fijiana

Sulita Waisega.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s squad is putting their attention on winning the two Test matches in Japan before turning their attention to the World XV3.

With three debutants anticipated to play, the team is eagerly counting down to their first Test.

Sulita Waisega, a player, asserts that they have confidence in the seven weeks of training and talent development.

Article continues after advertisement

“Alot of these girls have not been playing rugby for that long so we’re mixing up with the big girls, the Fijiana team and we’ve been training together and making sure we get our basic skills right.”

The Fijiana will take on Japan at 7pm and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.