No second thoughts for Momo

Epeli Momo

Former France-based outside back Epeli Momo says it was an effortless decision coming back home to play with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua after his three-year stint Pro D2 club Montauban in France.

The Ba lad says to be able to play alongside Fijians is something he will always treasure.

The 24-year-old was not letting this lifetime opportunity slip by when he was approached.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was in France when the doors to join Drua opened and when I was there I used to closely follow their games and that motivated me to come back to play alongside my fellow Fijians because we understand the way we speak and are familiar with the style of play.”

Momo adds he will not stop at this and will work his way towards donning the national jumper one day.

“Also another reason I signed with Drua is because I have a goal in mind and that is to represent our countries national team.”

The Drua will play its first game against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland, New Zealand.