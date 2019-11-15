New Zealand Rugby confirm revised Mitre 10 Cup season

New Zealand Rugby today announced a revised competition schedule with the Mitre 10 Cup to begin on September 11.

Reigning champions Tasman will kick off the 2020 season, taking on Counties Manukau away from home.

The competition will follow a 10-week round robin format, with both a championship and premiership division.

The top four teams of each division will qualify for semi-finals which is scheduled to be played on November 20 and 21.

The finals are expected to kick off on November 27 and 28.

[Source: tvnz]