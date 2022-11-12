Nawaqanitawase set for Wallabies debut

[Source: Wallabies/Facebook]

Mark Nawaqanitawase will make his first appearance in the Wallabies jersey when Australia takes on Italy in the Autumn nations Test tomorrow.

Nawaqanitawase has been named in the starting line-up and will don the number 14 jersey.

The Waratahs winger is one of the two debutants in the match-day 23 with Ben Donaldson expected to come off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Brumbies lock Nick Frost has been ruled out due to an ankle injury and illness pushing Darcy Swain to start.

Alaan Alaalatoa will captain the side.

Australia meets Italy tomorrow at 1am at Florence.