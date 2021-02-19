Namosi begins season with 10s tournament

Namosi Rugby Union will be hosting a 10s tournament this Saturday as a build-up towards the 2021 Skipper Cup competition.

After an impressive 2020 performance defending the coveted Farebrother Sullivan Trophy over 5-challenges and reaching the semifinals of the Skipper Cup, Namosi will be taking it up another level this year.

The 10s tournament will serve as a platform to scout player to be part of the senior team in this year’s Skipper competition.

Namosi coach and former national rep Asaeli Boko says they’ve invited clubs from the villages around the Namosi area to take part as they are keen to see the talent out there.

Boko adds they are hoping to continue with the momentum they had from last year.

The first 10s tournament will be held at Thompson Park, Navua this Saturday and the second round is scheduled to be held up at Vunikabi in Namosi on March 13th.