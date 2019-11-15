Nakarawa to remain with Glasgow Warriors next season

Flying Fijians lock forward Leone Nakarawa will remain with Glasgow Warriors next season.

The Warriors have announced the news on their website after the deal was confirmed today.

Nakarawa signed his contract extensions which will see him remain with Glasgow until summer 2021, subject to visa, in a deal penned prior to the coronavirus lockdown and confirmed today according to new Head Coach Danny Wilson.

The Offload King is going nowhere

He made his Glasgow Warriors debut against Connacht in November 2013 and went on to be awarded the Player of the Match in Glasgow’s victorious 2015 Guinness PRO12 final.

In 2016, Nakarawa moved to French TOP 14 outfit Racing 92 where he continued to finesse his game and cement himself as a world-class lock — being named European Player of the Season at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Nakarawa’s accolades extend into the international game as well having played 62 times for the Flying Fijians and was a member of the Fiji 7s side that won Olympic gold in Rio in 2016.

In January it was announced that Nakarawa had put pen-to-paper on a deal that would see him return to Glasgow until the end of the season but now it has been extended.

Glasgow Head Coach, Danny Wilson welcomed Nakarawa’s contract extension saying that Leone is a world-class rugby player and a really exciting addition to Warriors squad for next season.

Danny Wilson know's all about Leone Nakarawa's abilities

Wilson says Nakarawa’s reputation as an attacking threat goes before him and as a coach he knows from experience how difficult he is to prepare against.

Nakarawa is currently in Fiji and will remain and train in the country until August as he awaits the birth of his child.

Source:Glasgow Warriors