Nadolo and Murimurivalu’s Tigers through to final

Three players with links to Fiji are expected to feature in the European Challenge Cup final in three weeks’ time.

This follows the completion of the two semifinals.

Flying Fijians fullback Kini Murimurivalu and Nemani Nadolo’s Leicester Tigers have booked a place in the final after they defeated Irish side Ulster 33-24.

Both players featured in the semifinal with Nadolo starting on the wing while Murimurivalu came off the bench and they are expected to make the final’s match day squad.

Leicester will play French side Montpellier who produced a superb second-half defensive display to beat Joe Cokanasiga and his English club Bath 19-10 in the second semi-final.

Montpellier will play Leicester in the final at Twickenham, England on the 22nd of this month.