Mokani Rugby Club seals milestone partnerships

[Photo: Mokani Rugbý Club/ Facebook]

The Mokani Rugby Club has signed two key agreements to boost its growth and unity.

One partnership with Life After Rugby will handle overseas merchandise production and distribution, aiming to connect with the global rugby community and alumni.

The other agreement tasks the club’s Former and Current Forwards Pack with local merchandise sales, with initial proceeds going towards gym equipment.

Both agreements prioritise transparency and long-term sustainability, marking a significant step in the club’s mission to honour its roots and create opportunities for its community.

The club expressed gratitude for the support in this new chapter.

