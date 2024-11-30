Matana ready to lead Fiji in Dubai

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Men’s 7s captain Jerry Matana is set to lead his team for the first time as the Dubai 7s kick off today.

Matana expressed gratitude for their early arrival in the UAE, which allowed the team to acclimatize and prepare for the tournament.

He acknowledged the challenges of stepping into the captaincy but emphasized his determination and the team’s unity.

“It’s the first time to lead the boys and take this position. I’m really looking forward, and I want to thank the boys for backing me up and trusting in me.”

With teamwork and hard work, the Fiji 7s team is targeting a victorious campaign this weekend, a goal echoed by Matana as he rallies his squad.

The Fiji men’s sevens team will kick off their Dubai Sevens campaign against Spain at 6:06 pm today, followed by a clash with the USA at 9:52 pm.

They will conclude their pool matches against New Zealand at 3:16 am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana Sevens team begins their tournament against Ireland at 5:44 pm today before facing Australia at 9:05 pm and China at 1:13 am tomorrow.