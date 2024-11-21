Kerevi to miss Scotland and Ireland Tests

Samu Kerevi in action [Source: Planet Rugby]

Wallabies center, Samu Kerevi, will miss out on the remainder of the Spring Tour, after being suspended for a high tackle in their match against Wales on Monday.

The 31-year-old was initially shown a yellow card after the offense, before it was upgraded to a red card.

The suspension was made last night after attending a disciplinary hearing, which saw Kerevi missing out on their test against Scotland and Ireland.

He was initially suspended for three matches but was reduced to two because of his good record and remorse for his actions.

Although Australia’s Autumn Nations Series doesn’t end until November 30th against Ireland, Kerevi was already set to miss that match as the game falls outside the international player release window.