Home games hit different: Hetet

Haereiti Hetet

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua squad recognizes the significance of competing in front of their home crowd and eagerly anticipates their upcoming home games in the next season.

This year, they experienced six home games with venues filled to capacity.

Loosehead prop Haereiti Hetet says the unique atmosphere of playing at home always brings a distinct energy and a special level of excitement to their performance.

“The first two seasons that we have had at home, almost packed up and they really bring extra motivation and boost to win the games that we get here.”

The Drua have seven home games scheduled for next season.

They will play the Blues in their first match on the 24th of February.