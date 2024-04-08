Rugby

Hard to sleep after loss: Kolinisau

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

April 8, 2024 6:55 am

Some of the Fiji Airways 7s players found it hard to sleep on Saturday night after losing to New Zealand in the quarterfinal.

This was revealed by coach Osea Kolinisau after the side beat South Africa 33-14 to finish fifth in Hong Kong last night.

Kolinisau says they really wanted to win the last Hong Kong title in Happy Valley but that didn’t happen.

“It’s not easy to get up from a tough quarterfinal loss, most of the boys already hard to sleep because of the chances we had yesterday(Saturday) but hats off to the boys we’re heading towards Singapore and Madrid now.”

Captain Vatemo Ravouvou says he’s it’s an honor to lead the team at So Kon Po.

“It’s been a challenging one and I want to thank the boys for their support and the coaching staff, coach Osea Kolinisau for brining me back to the team.”

A solid start by Fiji helped them secure a convincing win over the Springboks 7s.

Waisea Nacuqu, Jeremaia Matana and Joseva Talacolo crossed for the team in the first half while Vuiviawa Naduvalo plus a penalty try in the second spell secured the win.

Fiji took home the plate title and also collected 12 Series points and remain third on the overall standings with 76 points.

New Zealand defeated France 10-7 in a close encounter to win the title.

