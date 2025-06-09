FRU upholds tournament integrity and welfare in decision

The Fiji Rugby Union has clarified its decision regarding the non-inclusion of former national player Amenoni Nasilasila in the final of Fiji’s premier domestic rugby competition, reaffirming its commitment to both player welfare and the integrity of the tournament.

In a statement released yesterday, the FRU said while it continues to support the Yellow Ribbon Program, an initiative aimed at rehabilitating and reintegrating former inmates through sport, the decision was necessary to uphold the organization’s regulations and duty of care.

The Union outlined two key reasons for its stance: a breach of the Tournament Terms of Participation (TOP) and concerns over player welfare.

“The player’s circumstances directly contravened the tournament’s established Terms of Participation. The FRU cannot and will not breach its own rules to accommodate one individual, as doing so would compromise the integrity of the competition and set a damaging precedent.”

The FRU also highlighted health and safety considerations, noting that allowing Nasilasila to compete in a high-intensity final without sufficient contact preparation could pose a significant risk of serious injury.

“While the player may be deemed physically fit, a return to a high-intensity final without adequate collision training poses a significant risk of major injury,” the statement continued. Our duty of care to the player is non-negotiable. Throwing him into a final without the necessary preparation is not in his best interest or the interest of the game.”

The FRU emphasized that the decision was not a rejection of Nasilasila, but a responsible step to ensure his safe and structured return to rugby.

The Union reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nasilasila’s rehabilitation and reintegration, adding that it will assist in facilitating his gradual return to competitive rugby.

The FRU also congratulated Malolo Rugby for their historic championship victory, describing their campaign as a testament to “resilience, focus, determination, and the will to win.”

The FRU says its decision reflects its ongoing mission to protect the welfare of players, uphold competition integrity, and strengthen the image and standards of Fijian rugby both on and off the field.

