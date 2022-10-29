France is first team to take semi-final spot

[Source: World Rugby]

France is the first team to qualify to the Womens Rugby World Cup semi-final after beating Italy 39-3 earlier this afternoon.

The French led 10-3 at the interval and then upped things in the second half to come out on top.

France got off to the perfect start when they scored a try after just two minutes.

A clearance kick by Italy was run back well by French full-back Emilie Boulard and when she was tackled she got the ball away to winger Joanna Grisez who did the rest and went in under the posts. Fly-half Caroline Drouin converted and it was 7-0.



Italy were then forced into an early change when tight-head prop Lucia Gai went off with Sara Seye coming on in her place.

Just after the first quarter of the match was gone, Drouin missed a penalty for France and it stayed at 7-0 until just before half-time.

In a flurry of activity prior to the interval, centre Michela Sillari kicked a penalty to get Italy on the scoreboard before winger Maria Magatti was yellow carded for them.



Number eight Charlotte Escudero showed good power and dived over Italy try line, but she knocked the ball on in the act of scoring and it stayed at 10-3.

Despite their territorial dominance, France’s play was being blight by inaccuracies, however, they did manage to add three points through a penalty by Drouin just before Magatti returned to the field.

Italy were trying to get a foothold in the game, but they could not get out of their own half and, on the hour mark, France once again looked like they had scored their second try.

This one came through Boulard, but again it was ruled out by referee Hollie Davidson and TMO Ben Whitehouse and it stayed at 13-3.

It only remained that way for 60 seconds though, from the resultant scrum France were awarded a seven point penalty try.

Three more tries came from France in the 65th, 68th and 70th minutes.

The first came from replacement hooker Laure Touye and then Grisez scored two to complete her hat-trick. One of them was converted by Drouin and one by replacement Lina Queyroi and suddenly it was 39-3.