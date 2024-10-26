Former Wallaby Robinson amongst final candidates to take charge of World Rugby

Former Wallaby Brett Robinson [Source: rugby.com.au]

Former Wallaby Brett Robinson will contest the election for the Chair of World Rugby after his confirmation as one of the three final nominations.

Robinson, who captained the Brumbies and played 16 Tests for Australia, is already on the World Rugby executive board and is one of the favourites to take over from Beaumont who has completed his two terms in the role.

The former backrower was the inaugural Brumbies captain and served on the Rugby Australia board for nine years before moving on to World Rugby.

He is also the father of Australia U18s standout Tom, who inspired the Aussies to victory over their New Zealand counterparts.

Robinson was nominated by Australia and seconded by England, needing to win the majority of votes from the 52-member World Rugby council to win the chairmanship.

He will face competition from former France captain Abdel Benazzi and Italian Andrea Rinaldo.

Benazzi, who was born in Morocco, played 78 times for France between 1990 and 2001, appearing in three World Cups.

Rinaldo, a professor of hydrology and water resources who wants to use more science in rugby, is also a former international having won four caps for Italy.

They have been proposed by their national federations and seconded by South Africa and Ireland respectively.

On top of this, legendary Wallaby John Eales is up for nomination to join the World Rugby Executive Board, with two spots available for the Southern Hemisphere nations.

The vote will take place on November 14, at the same time as the vote on the standardisation of new rules, including the 20-minute red card which has been strongly pushed by New Zealand and Australia but opposed by the French.

Other rules, such as the 30-second limit for scrums and line-outs will also be introduced.