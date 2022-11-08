Flying Fijians move up in rankings

[Photo: Planet Rugby]

The Flying Fijians have moved up in the latest World Rugby rankings.

Fiji climbed a place despite losing to Scotland as their revised score of 74.85 points is still higher than Samoa’s.

The side moved from 12th to 11th.

Article continues after advertisement

Argentina’s famous win over England at Twickenham and a host of other results in the Autumn Nations Series led to changes in the world’s Top 20.

Los Pumas have climbed from eighth to sixth after the victory and have overtaken Australia and Wales in the process.

Ireland remains the official best team after beating South Africa 19-16 in Dublin.

France is still second following a dramatic late 30-29 win over Australia and New Zealand moved above South Africa into third.

England is fifth, Argentina sixth while the Wallabies are seventh and Scotland is eighth.

There is set to be a further movement to the table this weekend when the next round of autumn internationals are held.

The Flying Fijians play Ireland at 1 am on Sunday, Wales host Argentina, France play South Africa, England go up against Japan and Italy faces Australia.