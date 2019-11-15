Flying Fijians could play France this year

There is a possibility the Flying Fijians may play France later this year.

Fiji is supposed to play the French Barbarians and Wales in their November tour but they may also get the chance to repeat their 2018 heroics against Les Bleus if all works out according to plan.

French media reports that their national side will play six tests in October and November including the postponed Six Nations game against Ireland before playing their end of the year games with England, Scotland and Japan plus an unconfirmed team which they say is Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says nothing is confirmed at the moment.

‘It’s still a matter of discussions, all matches against Northern tier teams will depend on travel restrictions being lifted and boarders open and flight being allowed so there’s a lot of unknowns at the moment’.

Fiji last played in November last year against the Barbarians after the Rugby World Cup and were supposed to play in the Pacific Nations Cup next month but the PNC has been moved to a later date due to the pandemic.

The Flying Fijians were also planned to meet the Wallabies next month but has been postponed as well.

O’Connor says there’s still no official confirmation on the rescheduled calendar.

Even though Fiji is COVID-19 free, it does not mean we can host the PNC due to the travel restrictions.