Five French players to miss Scotland Six Nations clash

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 22, 2021 6:46 am
[Source: Rugbypass]

Five of the French side who started the Six Nations win over Ireland will miss the match with Scotland next Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Centre Arthur Vincent and hooker Julien Marchand are the latest to return positive test results.

Gabin Villiere, Mohamed Haouas and star scrum-half Antoine Dupont are also in isolation after catching the virus.

[Source: BBC Sport]

