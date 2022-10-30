Final four confirmed for World Cup

[Photo: World Rugby]

The final four of the Womens Rugby World Cup has been confirmed.

New Zealand will now face France in the first semi-final and England will meet Canada.

Canada ran in 20 points in the second half against the USA to make sure of their progress and complete the Rugby World Cup 2021 semi-final line-up.

The side won 32-11 this afternoon.



And it was USA who opened the scoring in the ninth minute when some strong forward play eventually saw hooker Joanna Kitlinski go over for a try. Centre Alev Kelter could not convert.

Seven minutes later McKinley Hunt, the second-row, scored the first try of the day for Canada and skipper Sophie De Goede converted to put them 7-5 up.

That advantage was stretched further to seven points when openside flanker Karen Paquin scored an unconverted try at the end of the first quarter of this contest.

There was then a big moment just before the half-hour mark when USA loose-head prop Hope Rogers thought she had scored her side’s second try.



However, after a long discussion, referee Joy Neville and her TMO Ian Tempest decided there was a knock on by openside flanker Rachel Johnson in the build-up and it was ruled out.

That left things at 12-5 before a USA penalty by Kelter got them to within four points at the break.

Canada’s third try arrived within a couple of minutes of the interval, winger Paige Farries running a great line and finishing well under the posts. Number eight De Goede converted and it was 19-8.

Kelter and De Goede then swapped penalties, the former also being yellow carded just before Canada’s three points after a head-on-head tackle.

With USA down to 14 players, before the hour mark Canada scored their fourth try of the game through fly-half Alex Tessier. De Goede’s conversion made it 29-11 and they had a healthy cushion now.

With 16 minutes to go – and Kelter back into the action – De Goede’s second penalty made it 32-11.

[Source: World Rugby]