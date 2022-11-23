Fijiana Drua returns to Super W with two matches in Fiji

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua after winning the Super W earlier this year [File Photo]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will return to defend their Super W title with a chance for fans to watch the girls play at home.

As the season kicks off on the 25th of March, the Super W champions will play their opening match against the Brumbies at Prince Charles Park.

The side will then face Rebels a week after which will be hosted as a doubleheader alongside Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their match against Melbourne Rebels at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Fijiana Drua will then travel to Australia to take on Waratahs on the 8th of April at Concord Oval in Sydney.

In round four they will be hosted by Western Force in Perth and in the final round, Fijiana Drua will face Reds at Sci-Fleet Stadium in Brisbane on the 23rd of April.

The semifinals will be held on the 30th of April followed by the final on the 6th of May with venues to be confirmed.

Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O’Connor thanked Rugby Australia through Pacific Aus Sports for giving the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua another opportunity to play in a competitive professional environment.

O’Connor says the Union has already begun with its planning process and is ready to host two big matches at home.

The 2023 ANZ Marama Championship will also kick-off on the 25th of March.

O’Connor says it will be a festival of Women’s rugby.

30 players have started training and are being closely monitored by academy coaches.

O’Connor confirms the tickets for the two home matches will be on sale early next year.