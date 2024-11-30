Fijiana 7s loses Dubai opener

Fijiana 7s suffered a 30-12 defeat to Ireland in their opening match at the Dubai 7s.

The Fijians initially took the lead through a try by Vika Nakacia, but Ireland quickly responded with a dominant performance.

Vicky Kinlan and Amee Crowe each scored two tries, helping Ireland secure a comfortable victory.

Despite the setback, the Fijiana team will be looking to regroup and bounce back in their upcoming matches against Australia and China later tonight.