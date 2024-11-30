Fijiana 7s loses Dubai opener

Fijiana 7s suffered a 30-12 defeat to Ireland in their opening match at the Dubai 7s.
The Fijians initially took the lead through a try by Vika Nakacia, but Ireland quickly responded with a dominant performance.
Vicky Kinlan and Amee Crowe each scored two tries, helping Ireland secure a comfortable victory.
Article continues after advertisement
Despite the setback, the Fijiana team will be looking to regroup and bounce back in their upcoming matches against Australia and China later tonight.
Advertisement