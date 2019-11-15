Fiji Bitter Marist 7s set to be held in September

Reconvening the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s now looks like a reality with a kick-off date now tentatively set for September.

The biggest local 7s tournament is due for changes in tournament format, game structure and possible reduction in number of teams.

Marist 7s President Lawrence Tikaram says the tournament’s confirmed dates are still under discussion.

“We are in close contact with the Fiji Sports Council, they’ve given us two windows of opportunity. Most preferably the first week of September or the last week of September.”

Tikaram adds the tournament’s ‘return-to-play protocols’ are due to bring about changes to how the tournament will be staged.

“So we are going through the works right now our team we have met briefly the core of the executives and directors and we’ll be putting together some options in terms of tournament format, days of event, how many grounds we are going to use and whether we’ll stick to the 48, 12 and 6 that we’ve set.”

Among the number of factors and scenarios under discussion, the overall prize money and ticket prices are also under review.